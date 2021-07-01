AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Shares Have Been Down About -4.71% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 43.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.74% or $2.73. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $25.37, that puts it down -96.06 from that peak though still a striking 46.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a 26.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.74% in intraday trading to $12.94 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.21%, and it has moved by 82.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.79%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 2.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 63.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ASTS is trading at a discount of -170.48% off the target high and -170.48% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -923.60% in 2021.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 25.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 23.16%.