Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Received An 17.06% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the MO share is $52.59, that puts it down -9.54 from that peak though still a striking 25.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.83. The company’s market capitalization is $87.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.85 million shares over the past three months.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.18.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Altria Group Inc. (MO) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $48.01 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by -3.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.48%. The short interest in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 16.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.88, which implies an increase of 9.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, MO is trading at a discount of -41.64% off the target high and 16.68% off the low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altria Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares have gone up 17.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.82% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.79 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.00%. While earnings are projected to return 470.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.35% per annum.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Altria Group Inc. is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.69%.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Altria Group Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.49%, with the float percentage being 61.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 152.25 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $7.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 138.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.68 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.28 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.11 billion.