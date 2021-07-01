Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN)’s -4.50% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KERN share is $10.44, that puts it down -159.06 from that peak though still a striking 46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $101.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Akerna Corp. (KERN) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $4.03 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by -6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.20%. The short interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 61.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, KERN is trading at a discount of -160.55% off the target high and -160.55% off the low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.35 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.71 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2021.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp. insiders own 23.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.71%, with the float percentage being 29.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $5.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.