After Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Surges -1037.26% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 13.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.01% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the LI share is $47.70, that puts it down -36.52 from that peak though still a striking 59.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.31. The company’s market capitalization is $30.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.09 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a 2.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $34.94 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.06%, and it has moved by 46.75% in 30 days. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 34.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.52, which implies an increase of 85.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $146.98 and $397.36 respectively. As a result, LI is trading at a discount of -1037.26% off the target high and -320.66% off the low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone up 21.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against 28.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.60% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $682.61 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $814.02 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $300.99 million and $386.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 126.80% and then jump by 110.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2021.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.90%, with the float percentage being 15.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.8 million shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $370.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.79 million shares, is of Coatue Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $319.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $41.59 million.