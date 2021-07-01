After Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Surges -1223.37% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 1.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the JG share is $11.00, that puts it down -225.44 from that peak though still a striking 58.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $306.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 911.49K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. JG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by -5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.40%. The short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.54, which implies an increase of 91.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.34 and $44.73 respectively. As a result, JG is trading at a discount of -1223.37% off the target high and -1034.32% off the low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurora Mobile Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares have gone down -15.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.50% against 1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -103.10% in 2021.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.37%, with the float percentage being 19.65%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $32.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares are Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37203.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.