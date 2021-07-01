After A -2.30% Drop In The Last Week, Does Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s traded shares were 3.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ATC share is $26.67, that puts it down -5.12 from that peak though still a striking 32.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.00. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.56K shares over the past three months.

Atotech Limited (ATC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Atotech Limited (ATC) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $25.37 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.30%, and it has moved by 7.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.72, which implies an increase of 5.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $30.50 respectively. As a result, ATC is trading at a discount of -20.22% off the target high and 5.4% off the low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atotech Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $328.16 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350.25 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -278.40% in 2021.

ATC Dividends

Atotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

Atotech Limited insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.44%, with the float percentage being 97.48%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 19.79% of all shares), a total value of $104.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 17.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atotech Limited (ATC) shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 10.03% of the stock, which is worth about $53.12 million.