After A -12.81% Drop In The Last Week, Does LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the LFMD share is $33.02, that puts it down -180.31 from that peak though still a striking 97.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $334.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LFMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $11.78 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.81%, and it has moved by -7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3883.09%. The short interest in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.50, which implies an increase of 68.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LFMD is trading at a discount of -239.56% off the target high and -197.11% off the low.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeMD Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares have gone up 66.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.30% against 17.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 149.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.08 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.42 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 71.20% in 2021.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc. insiders own 36.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.15%, with the float percentage being 33.46%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 2.80% of all shares), a total value of $11.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $3.89 million.