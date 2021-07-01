A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ)

During the recent session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.01% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KIQ share is $1.48, that puts it down -117.65 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $37.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) registered a -0.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.01% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.29%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.47%. The short interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.30, which implies an increase of 70.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.30 and $2.30 respectively. As a result, KIQ is trading at a discount of -238.24% off the target high and -238.24% off the low.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

Kelso Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.32%, with the float percentage being 4.50%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 2.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.