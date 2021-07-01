A -20.68% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)

During the recent session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the BNS share is $68.02, that puts it down -3.91 from that peak though still a striking 39.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.56. The company’s market capitalization is $78.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BNS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $65.46 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by -2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.78%. The short interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is 6.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.00, which implies an increase of 17.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, BNS is trading at a discount of -20.68% off the target high and -20.68% off the low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Bank of Nova Scotia has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares have gone up 21.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.14% against 26.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.10% this quarter and then jump 3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.46 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.64 billion by the end of Jul 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.18 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.50% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -20.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.53% per annum.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Bank of Nova Scotia is 2.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

The Bank of Nova Scotia insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.99%, with the float percentage being 56.01%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 110.4 million shares (or 9.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.89 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 16.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $870.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.29 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $643.64 million.