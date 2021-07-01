A -134.11% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX)

During the last session, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.46% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ENTX share is $10.16, that puts it down -69.9 from that peak though still a striking 83.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $145.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) registered a 3.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $5.98 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.00%, and it has moved by 84.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.00%. The short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is 69470.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 50.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ENTX is trading at a discount of -134.11% off the target high and -67.22% off the low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entera Bio Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) shares have gone up 458.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.82% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then drop -44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 39.00% in 2021.

ENTX Dividends

Entera Bio Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Entera Bio Ltd. insiders own 29.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.34%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.79 million shares (or 7.55% of all shares), a total value of $6.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17597.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58949.0 market value.