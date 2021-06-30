Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.91, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $961.77M. ZGNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.10, offering almost -68.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.59% since then. We note from Zogenix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.90K.

Zogenix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZGNX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zogenix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) trade information

Instantly ZGNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.96 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is 2.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZGNX is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -262.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) estimates and forecasts

Zogenix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.27 percent over the past six months and at a 13.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 534.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Zogenix Inc. to make $23.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 million and $2.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,633.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 732.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.90%. Zogenix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.80% per year for the next five years.

ZGNX Dividends

Zogenix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Zogenix Inc. shares, and 111.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.41%. Zogenix Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 5.28 million shares worth $103.14 million.

Cadian Capital Management, LLC, with 9.44% or 5.27 million shares worth $102.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $31.24 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $25.33 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.