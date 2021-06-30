You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF).

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.20, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $922.99M. WETF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.38, offering almost -19.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.65% since then. We note from WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WETF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) trade information

Instantly WETF has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.37 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.89% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is -7.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WETF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) estimates and forecasts

WisdomTree Investments Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.67 percent over the past six months and at a 36.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect WisdomTree Investments Inc. to make $75.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.13 million and $63.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%. WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -207.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.80% per year for the next five years.

WETF Dividends

WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.73 per year.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.50% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares, and 71.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.25%. WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.76% of the shares, which is about 20.59 million shares worth $128.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.53% or 20.23 million shares worth $126.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $50.27 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 5.21 million shares worth around $27.8 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.