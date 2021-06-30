Why MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.52, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. MDXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.87, offering almost -2.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.26% since then. We note from MiMedx Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.81K.

MiMedx Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MDXG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

Instantly MDXG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.00 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.89% year-to-date, but still up 8.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 17.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDXG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

MiMedx Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.07 percent over the past six months and at a 63.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MiMedx Group Inc. to make $59.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.80%. MiMedx Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares, and 50.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.83%. MiMedx Group Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.20% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $240.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.74% or 4.12 million shares worth $42.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $25.76 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $14.63 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.