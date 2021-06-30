Why Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around $0.44 or 18.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.13M. EVOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -103.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.34% since then. We note from Evolving Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.12K.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

Instantly EVOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.61% year-to-date, but still up 28.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is 48.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVOL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -152.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Evolving Systems Inc. to make $30.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%. Evolving Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 106.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

EVOL Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.65% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares, and 21.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.38%. Evolving Systems Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $2.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.79% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 93207.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 88400.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.