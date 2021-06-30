VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $376.92M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -18.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.84% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.84 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.14% year-to-date, but still up 2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -235.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 104.58 percent over the past six months and at a 54.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.60%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 81.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 16.3 million shares worth $34.72 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 11.37% or 16.3 million shares worth $34.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.7 million shares worth $7.87 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $5.53 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.