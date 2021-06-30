Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.35, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.30B. VTRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.86, offering almost -31.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.83% since then. We note from Viatris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.99 million.

Viatris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VTRS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viatris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Instantly VTRS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.63 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is -4.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTRS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Viatris Inc. to make $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.60%. Viatris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.60% per year for the next five years.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Viatris Inc. shares, and 78.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.14%. Viatris Inc. stock is held by 1,501 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.71% of the shares, which is about 129.46 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.57% or 91.47 million shares worth $1.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 59.24 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 4.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 33.87 million shares worth around $473.14 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.