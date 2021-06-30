Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.77, and it changed around -$10.04 or -14.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. VCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.94, offering almost -19.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.17% since then. We note from Vericel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.99K.

Vericel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VCEL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vericel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.94 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.08% year-to-date, but still down -5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCEL is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Vericel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.62 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Vericel Corporation to make $40.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Vericel Corporation shares, and 110.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.41%. Vericel Corporation stock is held by 300 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.66% of the shares, which is about 7.26 million shares worth $403.34 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc., with 9.86% or 4.57 million shares worth $253.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $174.26 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $125.04 million, which represents about 4.86% of the total shares outstanding.