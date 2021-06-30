Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.15, and it changed around $0.74 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43B. VRNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.33, offering almost -25.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.85% since then. We note from Varonis Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.12K.

Varonis Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VRNS as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.63 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.29% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is 24.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRNS is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Varonis Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.78 percent over the past six months and at a 125.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc. to make $94.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.80%. Varonis Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares, and 102.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.66%. Varonis Systems Inc. stock is held by 394 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.16% of the shares, which is about 9.72 million shares worth $499.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.88% or 9.43 million shares worth $484.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $141.65 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $126.53 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.