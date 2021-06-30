UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s (UTSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.56M. UTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.54, offering almost -66.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.41% since then. We note from UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.70K.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Instantly UTSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.87% year-to-date, but still up 14.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) is 15.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTSI is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -499.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

UTSI Dividends

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.10% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $1.79 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.18% or 65013.0 shares worth $91668.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

