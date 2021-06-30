UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s (UTSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s (UTSI): Have You Anal...

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s (UTSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.56M. UTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.54, offering almost -66.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.41% since then. We note from UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.70K.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Instantly UTSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.87% year-to-date, but still up 14.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) is 15.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTSI is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -499.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

UTSI Dividends

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.10% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $1.79 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.18% or 65013.0 shares worth $91668.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

The former held 65013.0 shares worth $91668.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam