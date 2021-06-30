Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around $0.77 or 26.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.70M. UPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.99, offering almost -224.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.43% since then. We note from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.11% year-to-date, but still up 22.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is 15.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.46% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares, and 0.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.30%. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock is held by 5 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 35000.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.15% or 32013.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8802.0 shares worth $32391.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.