TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.00, and it changed around -$0.49 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.44B. TRIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.95, offering almost -62.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.77% since then. We note from TripAdvisor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TRIP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. TripAdvisor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Instantly TRIP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.62 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is -7.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIP is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

TripAdvisor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.00 percent over the past six months and at a 96.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 264.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect TripAdvisor Inc. to make $292.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59 million and $151 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 219.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.10%. TripAdvisor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -320.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

TRIP Dividends

TripAdvisor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.04% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares, and 86.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.54%. TripAdvisor Inc. stock is held by 447 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $336.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.66% or 8.26 million shares worth $237.69 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $140.02 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $69.88 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.