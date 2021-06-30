The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.43, and it changed around -$0.97 or -5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. SKIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.44, offering almost -18.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.9% since then. We note from The Beauty Health Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) trade information

Instantly SKIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.34 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is 22.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKIN is forecast to be at a low of $17.50 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) estimates and forecasts

SKIN Dividends

The Beauty Health Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.63% of The Beauty Health Company shares, and 57.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.67%.