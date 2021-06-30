Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 4.08 million shares of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.94, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.00B. TEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.30, offering almost -33.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.09% since then. We note from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.40 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended TEVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.49 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.94% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -3.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEVA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.30 percent over the past six months and at a 2.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to make $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings are expected to increase by -297.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.77% per year for the next five years.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, and 52.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.83%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is held by 646 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 128.69 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 4.85% or 53.02 million shares worth $611.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 56.13 million shares worth $541.7 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 49.37 million shares worth around $569.74 million, which represents about 4.52% of the total shares outstanding.