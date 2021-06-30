Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $563.85M. TGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -32.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.61% since then. We note from Taseko Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Taseko Mines Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TGB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taseko Mines Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.18 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.27% year-to-date, but still down -2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is -19.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGB is forecast to be at a low of $2.05 and a high of $2.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.44 percent over the past six months and at a 287.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Taseko Mines Limited to make $76.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.16 million and $78.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of Taseko Mines Limited shares, and 17.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.15%. Taseko Mines Limited stock is held by 80 institutions, with Benefit Street Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $16.55 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.81% or 7.95 million shares worth $10.49 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.93 million shares worth $5.04 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.