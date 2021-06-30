Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was -0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.87M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -225.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.93% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.08K.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.84% year-to-date, but still up 3.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -2.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.48% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 2.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.49%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 11 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.