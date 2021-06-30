SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel
SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.50M. SSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.62, offering almost -133.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.07% since then. We note from SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

Instantly SSY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.48 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 146.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) is 9.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.50%.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.03% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares, and 15.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.98%. SunLink Health Systems Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.56% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.86 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 2.35% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 42164.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 37217.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.

