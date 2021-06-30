Stock Performance And Outlook Of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.64M. IMAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -34.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.78% since then. We note from IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 420.41K.

IMAC Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Instantly IMAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.13 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) is 8.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAC is forecast to be at a low of $2.35 and a high of $5.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

IMAC Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.59 percent over the past six months and at a -14.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect IMAC Holdings Inc. to make $4.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.57 million and $3.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

IMAC Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.90% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.54%. IMAC Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.92% of the shares, which is about 2.5 million shares worth $4.13 million.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 2.86% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 44484.0 shares worth around $73398.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.