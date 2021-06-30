Stock Performance And Outlook Of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.13M. EFOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.60, offering almost -184.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.34% since then. We note from Energy Focus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Energy Focus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EFOI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Focus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Instantly EFOI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is -1.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EFOI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -169.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Energy Focus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.74 percent over the past six months and at a -32.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.30%. Energy Focus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.79% of Energy Focus Inc. shares, and 4.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.43%. Energy Focus Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 72788.0 shares worth $0.33 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with 1.75% or 71550.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 72788.0 shares worth $0.33 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 7456.0 shares worth around $34297.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.