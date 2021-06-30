Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)’s Outlook Shocks Bears. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)’s O...

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.15, and it changed around $0.81 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $272.94M. SRAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.18, offering almost -106.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.1% since then. We note from Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.26K.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Instantly SRAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.36 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.72% year-to-date, but still up 15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 27.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.9 day(s).

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

SRAC Dividends

Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares, and 26.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.72%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Scoggin Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $7.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.88% or 0.51 million shares worth $6.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 17331.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 12301.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam