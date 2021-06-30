Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.15, and it changed around $0.81 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $272.94M. SRAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.18, offering almost -106.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.1% since then. We note from Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.26K.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Instantly SRAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.36 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.72% year-to-date, but still up 15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 27.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.9 day(s).

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

SRAC Dividends

Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares, and 26.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.72%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Scoggin Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $7.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.88% or 0.51 million shares worth $6.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 17331.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 12301.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.