Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -412.82%

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.34M. SONN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.89, offering almost -405.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.04% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is 0.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -412.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -412.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.70%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.77%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.64% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 45126.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.