Risk-Taking Investors May Find Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.19, and it changed around -$0.74 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.40B. PGNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.61, offering almost -8.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.5% since then. We note from Progyny Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Progyny Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PGNY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Progyny Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Instantly PGNY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.50 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is -4.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGNY is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Progyny Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.07 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Progyny Inc. to make $141.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.60%.

Progyny Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 549.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 61.45% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.32% of Progyny Inc. shares, and 85.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.50%. Progyny Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.63% of the shares, which is about 14.73 million shares worth $655.42 million.

KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with 9.37% or 8.3 million shares worth $369.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $238.9 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $99.46 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.