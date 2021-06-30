Risk-Taking Investors May Find Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.27, and it changed around -$0.37 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42B. BNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.85, offering almost -15.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.67% since then. We note from Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BNL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) trade information

Instantly BNL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.22 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.85% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is 6.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNL is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) estimates and forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.72 percent over the past six months and at a -9.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease Inc. to make $86.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.70%.

BNL Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, and 52.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.83%. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.45% of the shares, which is about 22.71 million shares worth $415.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.96% or 4.35 million shares worth $79.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Real Estate Securities Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $72.47 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $49.64 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.