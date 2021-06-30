RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.51M. RNWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -184.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.14% since then. We note from RealNetworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Instantly RNWK has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -1.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNWK is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RealNetworks Inc. to make $15.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.10%.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.75% of RealNetworks Inc. shares, and 27.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.16%. RealNetworks Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 3.38 million shares worth $5.27 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.49% or 1.73 million shares worth $2.71 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.91 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.13 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.