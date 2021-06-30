RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.85M. RAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -62.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.79% since then. We note from RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.50K.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.45 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is -6.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAVE is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.30%. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -461.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares, and 40.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.04%. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Watchman Group, Inc., with 1.18% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 99619.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.