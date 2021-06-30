Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.19M. PTIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -138.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.16% since then. We note from Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Instantly PTIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 179.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is 31.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.40%.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.39% of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.89%.