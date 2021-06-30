PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were traded, and its beta was 3.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.32, and it changed around -$1.17 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24B. PDCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.92, offering almost -12.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.08% since then. We note from PDC Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.43K.

PDC Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PDCE as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDC Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.1 for the current quarter.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

Instantly PDCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.70 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.88% year-to-date, but still down -4.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is 4.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDCE is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

PDC Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 124.06 percent over the past six months and at a 140.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 685.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $445.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect PDC Energy Inc. to make $497.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $251.96 million and $249.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 99.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.40%. PDC Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -733.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of PDC Energy Inc. shares, and 104.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.74%. PDC Energy Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 16.52 million shares worth $568.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.40% or 11.09 million shares worth $381.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.7 million shares worth $282.74 million, making up 6.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $96.96 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.