Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.89M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -398.0% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.0% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.60 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5349 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 6.52%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 56.12% year-to-date, but still up 1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -10.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 54.16 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.03%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.22% of the shares, which is about 26.78 million shares worth $16.98 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 2.84% or 14.56 million shares worth $9.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 14.11 million shares worth $8.09 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $5.88 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.