Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.13, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.83B. NEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.31, offering almost -19.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.18% since then. We note from Newmont Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

Newmont Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NEM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Newmont Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.24 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is -14.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEM is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.61 percent over the past six months and at a 25.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 134.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Newmont Corporation to make $3.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.41 billion and $3.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.03%. Newmont Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -15.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.20% per year for the next five years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.08 per year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Newmont Corporation shares, and 83.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.53%. Newmont Corporation stock is held by 1,586 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 95.7 million shares worth $5.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.71% or 77.76 million shares worth $4.69 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 34.92 million shares worth $2.57 billion, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.55 million shares worth around $1.36 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.