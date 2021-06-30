Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.78M. NBRV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -745.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.35% since then. We note from Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NBRV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Instantly NBRV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.80% year-to-date, but still up 0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -1.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBRV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.29 percent over the past six months and at a 74.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 482.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc to make $8.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 595.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.00%.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, and 8.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.74%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is held by 40 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.79% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $2.23 million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 1.20% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 85936.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 23635.0 shares worth around $42070.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.