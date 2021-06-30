Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.61M. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.37, offering almost -1175.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.22% since then. We note from Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.98 million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9995 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.70% year-to-date, but still down -0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.92% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares, and 6.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.94%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $1.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.26% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 51849.0 shares worth $49961.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24844.0 shares worth around $42483.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.