Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.66M. MTNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -184.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8190 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 1.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTNB is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.86 percent over the past six months and at a -8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,469.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. to make $1.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,550.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.79% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 20.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.04%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Boxer Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 11.48 million shares worth $12.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.84% or 7.85 million shares worth $8.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $5.43 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $2.37 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.