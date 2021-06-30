Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.29, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.58B. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.21, offering almost -6.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.25% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.21 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 116.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 18.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.17 percent over the past six months and at a 7,100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 550.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 583.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $240.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.84 million and $126.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 166.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 90.60%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 8150.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.87% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 101.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 274 institutions, with EnerVest Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.81% of the shares, which is about 29.5 million shares worth $338.7 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.54% or 18.51 million shares worth $212.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.47 million shares worth $51.33 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $52.5 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.