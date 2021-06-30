Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -74.58%

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.32, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -100.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.97% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.17 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -6.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $16.28 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.14 percent over the past six months and at a 28.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.75% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 21.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.82%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 2.87 million shares worth $46.14 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.49% or 1.78 million shares worth $28.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $37.0 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $28.75 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.