Liquid Media Group Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of YVR Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.92M. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -326.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.84% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.81% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is -6.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.80%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 3.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.34%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.69 million.

J. Goldman & Co., L.P., with 0.59% or 65636.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1038.0 shares worth $4349.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.