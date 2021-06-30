Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT).

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around $0.16 or 16.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.35M. PT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -160.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Instantly PT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.22 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 8.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.56%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.12 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 32294.0 shares worth $35523.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 7937.0 shares worth $7143.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6075.0 shares worth around $6682.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.