Let’s Talk About How Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) have been traded, and its beta is 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.09, and it changed around -$1.58 or -18.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $467.05M. BNED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -43.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.28% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.10K.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.59 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.45% year-to-date, but still down -9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 6.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 206.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education Inc. to make $705.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -54.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.73% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, and 68.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.36%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.79% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $28.38 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.07% or 3.12 million shares worth $25.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $16.63 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $8.38 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.