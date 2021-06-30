Let’s Discuss The Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.85 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.55, and it changed around $8.64 or 6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.53B. PDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.60, offering almost -59.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.67% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 133.81 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.83% year-to-date, but still up 12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 6.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1065.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $677.72 and a high of $1426.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -968.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -407.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.13 percent over the past six months and at a 79.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2,300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -440.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 125.10%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 28.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.67%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 734 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.14% of the shares, which is about 26.87 million shares worth $3.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.41% or 17.73 million shares worth $2.37 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.33 million shares worth $540.31 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $645.59 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.