LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.16 or 9.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.61M. LAIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.65, offering almost -526.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.88% since then. We note from LAIX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 829.59K.

LAIX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LAIX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Instantly LAIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAIX is forecast to be at a low of $8.28 and a high of $8.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -345.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -345.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

LAIX Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.57 percent over the past six months and at a -5.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -131.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.50%, down from the previous year.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of LAIX Inc. shares, and 25.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.18%. LAIX Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 3.7 million shares worth $9.33 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.62% or 2.29 million shares worth $5.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.