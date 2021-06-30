Is Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PBYI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $372.67M. PBYI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.14, offering almost -57.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.7% since then. We note from Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 318.03K.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PBYI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Instantly PBYI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.01 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.48% year-to-date, but still down -8.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is -14.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBYI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Puma Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.77 percent over the past six months and at a 103.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -487.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc. to make $56.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $70.58 million and $53.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.30%.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.48% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 95.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.63%. Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $36.64 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 8.99% or 3.63 million shares worth $35.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $18.67 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $16.21 million, which represents about 3.42% of the total shares outstanding.