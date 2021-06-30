Is IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s (AMEX: ITP) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.03M. ITP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -208.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.02% since then. We note from IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Instantly ITP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.08% year-to-date, but still up 3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is -1.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -963.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -963.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.80%. IT Tech Packaging Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -307.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.47% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares, and 2.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.62%. IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.36 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.46% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.15 million shares worth $97078.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.